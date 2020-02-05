× Watch Mizzou’s new head coach epic flip out over big recruiting win

ST. LOUIS – With the recent addition of the December signing period for NCAA Division I football recruits, the February signing period has lost some of its luster as the number of actual surprise decisions has been reduced. But on Wednesday, the University of Missouri landed a big recruit for its football program.

New Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz won’t face the University of Alabama or the University of Texas on the sidelines next fall, but he won an important matchup against the two traditional powers on the recruiting trail as Dallas-area senior cornerback Ennis Rakestraw decided to take his talents to Columbia.

Watch Rakestraw’s announcement, and check out the coaching staff’s reaction, courtesy of the Mizzou Network: