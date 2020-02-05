Winter storm blamed for multi-vehicle pileup on I-70 bridge near Rocheport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A winter storm caused a multi-vehicle pileup Wednesday on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

The National Weather Service initially predicted 2 inches to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm shifted slightly, sparring fans from all but a few flurries.

Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a bridge that spans the Missouri River near Rocheport, shutting down westbound traffic on the interstate. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said at least one person was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

As the storm hit, the University of Missouri officials announced that no classes would be held after 1 p.m. and Jefferson City closed its city offices at 10 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned in a tweet that road conditions are worsening as the snowfall picks up. The tweet said, “If you can avoid it, DO NOT TRAVEL in this storm today!”

In neighboring Kansas, Pittsburg State University announced the cancellation of men’s and women’s basketball games.