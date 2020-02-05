With snow on the way, winter storm warning issued for St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - All systems are “go” for a winter storm to produce a significant impact across much of the region Wednesday into tonight. The morning rush hour will not be an issue, although there will be spotty flurries, drizzle and sleet around. The main event begins to unfold late this morning as a heavy mix of sleet, snow and some freezing rain will rapidly spread northeast out of southwest Missouri.

The winter mix will arrive in St. Louis between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The precipitation will turn to mainly snow over the northwest half of the metro while the southeast half will see a sloppy mix of sleet and snow. The heaviest of the precipitation is likely to occur from early this afternoon into the evening rush hour before the pace slows down considerably. Accumulations in the northwest suburbs will be in the 3 to the 6-inch range (this includes St. Charles County and parts of far western St. Louis county).

Sleet will have a significant impact on the snowfall totals in St. Louis County and points southeast, holding numbers down to about two inches. It is quite possible that areas from Alton to St. Peters, St. Charles, and Augusta in Missouri could see upwards of 5 inches. But, less than 10 miles to the south totals maybe 2 inches or less across much of St. Louis County. A shift of even 5 or 10 miles in that track south or north will make a big difference in how much actually falls. Either way, 2" of sleet and snow will have a similar impact on roads as up to 5 inches of wet snow. The bottom line is that tomorrow afternoon's drive will be the roughest of the day.

The southeast half of the metro will have totals held down by sleet, more in a 1 to 3-inch range. There will also be some freezing rain further south from Festus to Farmington and east from Belleville to Carlyle.

See the current weather radar here.

