You Paid For It – Flooding closes lone business at the Jamestown Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The lone business at the old Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County had to close its doors for an unusual problem.

Apparently, a busted pipe has sent a cascade of water at the mall site, which is owned by the St. Louis County Port Authority. And the water has been running nonstop for four days.

Kelvin Baucom, who owns the funeral parlor at the site, says he has no water in his business for the sink or the toilets. He’s tried calling the Port Authority for days with no luck.

Fox 2 investigator Elliott Davis tried calling the Port Authority but received no answer. He went to their Clayton offices and was put in touch with a spokesperson, who vowed to get someone out to the mall to fix the problem.

Baucom says he just felt like a forgotten person because he's the lone business at the old site.