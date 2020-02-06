Cab driver describes stabbing attack; authorities release picture of suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A cab driver stabbed by a passenger is telling his story as investigators release a picture of his attacker.

“I’m doing horrible; not really well,” said Inam "Sonny" Allallah.

Despite the horrible pain, Allallah said he’s thankful to be alive after getting stabbed in the back, neck, arms, right armpit, near his kidney, hands, and face.

“I pulled into the driveway and then she started stabbing me on the backside right away,” he said.

Allallah said the woman came from over the backseat and struck him six or seven times on his right side with a knife. He was strapped in his seatbelt. As he tried to get out, she stabbed him five more times on his left side. He was able to get out but then said she stabbed at his face.

“She said, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and then I got away from her,” he said.

That's when Allallah said she took off with his cab. He located a neighbor for help before passing out from loss of blood. The neighbor called 911 and Allallah was rushed to Mercy South.

He’s thankful for Mercy South staff for saving his life and hopes to leave the hospital soon.

“…What was done to me is not right,” he said.

The cab was found abandoned a few hours later near Telegraph and Forder roads. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is still looking for the woman and provided pictures of her before the attack.

They were taken in Dierbergs near I-270 and Tesson Ferry where Allallah picked her up.

Allallah said the woman him her dad would be paying the fare when they arrived at the house. They waited for 30 minutes. Then she said she would pay him more if he took her to get cigarettes, so he did. But once they went back to the house, he said she attacked him.

Allallah has been driving a cab in St. Louis for 23 years. He said he’s been robbed before but never physically harmed.