Contact 2 gets results after cable bill confusion lands family in collections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Peg and Steve Gettemeier would rather watch our reports than be the subject of one, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

“I was so frustrated, I decided to call you because I just didn’t want to deal with AT&T anymore,” Peg said.

Peg said switching from UVerse to DirecTV, back to UVerse created persistent billing issues.

“And then I noticed we were still being double charged for both the DirecTV and the UVerse," she said.

Peg said after spending hours on the phone, it appeared the issue was resolved. She was wrong.

“We got a notice from a collection agency that we owed DirectTV almost $500. First of all, we have auto-pay. It’s automatically taken out of my checking account. So it was paid every month. It wasn’t missed. I felt like I gave them a very fair chance to correct things but it just kept escalating,” she said.

Contact 2 presented the Gettemeiers' case to AT&T. A representative said they’d investigate, and it wasn’t long before they called Peg. An AT&T spokesperson didn’t explain why these issues occurred, but in a statement said, “We credited the customer’s account and she is satisfied. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Peg said she’ll really be satisfied when she receives written confirmation from AT&T and the credit agency that this matter is, in fact, resolved. Peg kept meticulous records and documented her many calls with UVerse and Direct TV representatives. We’d recommend that attention to detail to all consumers. It really helps in situations like this.