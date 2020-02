Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -When you're chewing on life's gristle, don't grumble, give a whistle. Licensed professional counselor Dr. Rachel Gliksays to help things turn out for the best, always look on the bright side of life.

She explains how studies show, optimistic people on average have fewer illnesses, bounce back faster from adversity, get promoted more.

Dr. Rachel Glik, EdD, LPC

A counselor for soul searchers

