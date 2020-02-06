Court hearing in Officer Michael Langsdorf murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Bonette Meeks, the man accused of killing Officer Michael Langsdorf, had a court hearing on Thursday. It’s been about 8 months since Officer Langsdorf loss his life inside of the Wellston Food Market. After his arrest, Meeks eventually admitted to the murder.

Meeks faces charges of murder, felony resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a gun. Police say Meeks had a weapon in his hand when he was arrested.

Since Langdorf’s death, thousands upon thousands of dollars have been raised for his children and to help other families who unfortunately deal with the same tragedies through backstoppers.

Meanwhile, there’s continued problems at troubled Wellston Market. Just two weeks ago, police raided the market and found guns, heroin, crack-cocaine. Police also arrested four people.