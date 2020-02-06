Four charged in Metro East car burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four people Thursday in connection with a series of car break-ins across the Metro East.

According to Captain David Vucich, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at least 200 vehicle break-ins happened in the last month, some of them in Granite City, as well as Alton, Godfrey, and other parts in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties.

Investigators said all of the cases had things in common and showed evidence that they may be linked.

Many of the victims' cars were unlocked and small items such as change and personal effects were taken. In some of the cases, larger items like guns were also stolen; and some cars were stolen as well.

In January, Madison County deputies began investigating several car break-ins and about the same time Macoupin and Jersey counties reported an influx of car burglaries.

The tri-county investigation led to charges being filed against 18-year-old Shane Carney, 18-year-old Sean Breeden, and 21-year-old Timothy Sunderland, all from Granite City. There was also a fourth suspect who was not identified by police because he is a minor.

Investigators located Breeden and recovered one of the stolen vehicles. They also found a gun, around 1.5 pounds of illegal marijuana, and $5,600 in cash inside the stolen car.

Breeden was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He remains in custody at Madison County Jail.

Meanwhile, Sunderland was charged with 11 counts of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. Carney was charged with 12 counts of burglary and 1 count of stolen vehicle possession.

Sunderland and Carney, as well as the juvenile suspect, remain at large, Captain Vucich said.