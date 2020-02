ST. LOUIS – Former Chaminade star Jayson Tatum found out last week that he’d been named an All-Star reserve for the first time. Thursday night, he found out which team he would represent when LeBron James selected him.

Tatum will have to face his Boston Celtics teammate Kemba Walker, who will start for team Giannis, in honor of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the past several years, the NBA has altered its all-star game format to pick teams regardless of conference affiliation.