Jets Beat Blues Again, 4-2

Posted 10:50 pm, February 6, 2020

For the second time in less than a week, the Winnipeg Jets have beaten the Blues. The jets came in to Enterprise Center on Thursday night and handed the Blues a 4-2 defeat. This past Saturday, February 1st, the Jets outscored the Blues 5-2.

In the Thursday night loss, after falling behind 2-0 to Winnipeg, the Blues got goals from defensemen Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

The Jets got the go ahead goal in the third period from Andrew Coop, who scored off a Jordan Binnington rebound to make it 3-2. The Jets then added a late empty net goal to make the final score, 4-2.

The Blues will conclude their three game home stand on Saturday, February 8th when they host the Dallas Stars.

 

