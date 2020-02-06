Reality show about St. Louis royalty ‘The Busch Family Brewed’ coming to MTV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a new reality show coming to MTV that features St. Louis royalty. The Busch Family Brewed will premiere next month. It follows Billy Busch, his wife Christi, and their seven children.

MTV describes the family:

Father Billy Busch Sr. is the great-grandson of beer king Adolphus Busch. He’s married to Christi, and they have a seven-pack of kids (ranging in age from 28-13). Billy Jr. is “the responsible one,” Haley is “the sweet one,” Abbey is “the wild child,” Gussie is “the ladies’ man,” Grace is “the blunt one,” Maddie is “the wise one” and Peter is “the baby.” Between Billy Sr., Christi and their kids, they boast good looks, serious athleticism, an over-the-top 700-acre estate, and all the jet skis, dogs, cat and ATVs you can imagine. And Clydesdale rides.

The Billy Busch branch of the family is locally known for the Kräftig beer line. The product was produced by the William K. Busch Brewing Company. Busch and his team began selling Kräftig and Kräftig Light in November 2011. They shut down operation last summer. That coincides with the time the footage was shot for this new reality series. A FOX 2 reporter was there when MTV crews were shooting the show.

Busch Family Brewed on will premiere on Thursday, March 5 at 8:00pm.