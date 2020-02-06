RECIPE: The Great American Baking Show finalist makes ‘Hidden Heart Vanilla Cake’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Valentine's Day is coming up and perhaps you'd like to give your sweetie a personalized gift, right from your own kitchen.

Sarita Gelner finalist on ABC's hit show The Great American Baking Show joined Fox 2 to talk about her love of food and cocktails.

To learn more about Sarita Gelner visit: www.ritzymom.com

Hidden heart Vanilla Cake

Servings: 10-12

Level: intermediate

Prep time: 25

Cooking time: 50

1 cup unsalted butter, softened.

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup full fat sour cream

1 cup buttermilk, shaken

2.5 cups AP flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Pink or red food coloring

Special tools-

9.5 x 5 inch loaf pan

8 inch square baking dish

2 inch sized heart cookie cutter