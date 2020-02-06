RECIPE: The Great American Baking Show finalist makes ‘Hidden Heart Vanilla Cake’

ST. LOUIS - Valentine's Day is coming up and perhaps you'd like to give your sweetie a personalized gift, right from your own kitchen.

Sarita Gelner finalist on ABC's hit show The Great American Baking Show joined Fox 2  to talk about her love of food and cocktails.

To learn more about Sarita Gelner visit: www.ritzymom.com

Hidden heart Vanilla Cake
Servings: 10-12
Level: intermediate
Prep time: 25
Cooking time: 50
1 cup unsalted butter, softened.
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons
4 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup full fat sour cream
1 cup buttermilk, shaken
2.5 cups AP flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Pink or red food coloring

Special tools-
9.5 x 5 inch loaf pan
8 inch square baking dish
2 inch sized heart cookie cutter

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
  2. Line an 8 inch square baking dish with parchment paper.
  3. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar for two minutes, until fluffy.
  5. Then add the eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
  6. In a separate bowl, whisk tigether the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  7. In another small bowl, whisk buttermilk and sour cream.
  8. Add half of dry ingredients to the batter and whisk until smooth.
  9. Then add buttermilk mixture and incorporate.
  10. Finish with the remaining flour mixture.
  11. Then remove  1.5 cups of batter to a bowl and add food coloring to desired color.
  12. Spread that pink batter into square pan. Bake for approximately 15-18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.  Cool it completely, then use the cookie cutter to cut out as many hearts as you can get.
  13. Put half of the vanilla batter into loaf pan.
  14. Evenly set in heart cake cutouts, not leaving space between them.
  15. Cover hearts with rest of vanilla batter.
  16. Bake for 45-50 minutes. Check with a toothpick at 45 minutes.
  17. Cool completely.
  18. Frost if desired with vanilla buttercream, or sprinkle with powdered sugar.
