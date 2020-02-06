RECIPE: The Great American Baking Show finalist makes ‘Hidden Heart Vanilla Cake’

ST. LOUIS - Valentine's Day is coming up and perhaps you'd like to give your sweetie a personalized gift, right from your own kitchen.
Sarita Gelner finalist on ABC's hit show The Great American Baking Show joined Fox 2 to talk about her love of food and cocktails.
To learn more about Sarita Gelner visit: www.ritzymom.com
Hidden heart Vanilla Cake
Servings: 10-12
Level: intermediate
Prep time: 25
Cooking time: 50
1 cup unsalted butter, softened.
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons
4 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup full fat sour cream
1 cup buttermilk, shaken
2.5 cups AP flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Pink or red food coloring
Special tools-
9.5 x 5 inch loaf pan
8 inch square baking dish
2 inch sized heart cookie cutter
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Line an 8 inch square baking dish with parchment paper.
- Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar for two minutes, until fluffy.
- Then add the eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whisk tigether the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another small bowl, whisk buttermilk and sour cream.
- Add half of dry ingredients to the batter and whisk until smooth.
- Then add buttermilk mixture and incorporate.
- Finish with the remaining flour mixture.
- Then remove 1.5 cups of batter to a bowl and add food coloring to desired color.
- Spread that pink batter into square pan. Bake for approximately 15-18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool it completely, then use the cookie cutter to cut out as many hearts as you can get.
- Put half of the vanilla batter into loaf pan.
- Evenly set in heart cake cutouts, not leaving space between them.
- Cover hearts with rest of vanilla batter.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes. Check with a toothpick at 45 minutes.
- Cool completely.
- Frost if desired with vanilla buttercream, or sprinkle with powdered sugar.