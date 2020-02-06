Settlement conference set in Officer Michael Langendorf murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Bonette Meeks murder defendant may have his case resolved without going to trial. Meeks confessed to killing North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langendorf last June.

He is set for a settlement conference Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Clayton.

Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 23, 2019. He was 40-years-old. Police say Meeks had a weapon in his hand when he was arrested. He faces charges of murder, felony resisting arrest and illegal possession of a gun.

Since Langdorf’s death, thousands of dollars have been raised for his children and to help other families who unfortunately deal with the same tragedies.

