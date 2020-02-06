St. Louis Golf Expo coming to St. Charles Convention Center this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The 2020 St. Louis Golf Expo is coming to the St. Charles Convention Center Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9.

It’s a great event for anyone interested in golf; from your most seasoned veterans to those just beginning to dabble in the sport. It’s also a great way to let the kids burn off some energy.

This is the 11th year that the expo is coming to the area and thousands of golfers are expected to attend. Attendees will receive up to 27 rounds of golf with the price of their ticket as well as savings on clubs and equipment. For those wanting to brush up on their game, there’s a free indoor driving range and free lessons from top PGA pros. Also, make sure to take advantage of the free consultations with sports medicine professionals and golf swing experts. These experts will break down your swing to help improve your game as well as avoid injury.

The expo runs Friday through Sunday and tickets are good for all three days. They’re $15 at the door but kids under 12 are free. Seniors, active duty military and first responders are $14. For more information visit stlgolfexpo.com.