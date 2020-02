Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Winter weather may not have you thinking about summer, but now is the time to looking into camps and programs for your kids.

Michael Seppi, director of Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed talks about a chance for parents to discover more than 100 local and regional exhibitors at Parkway West High from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

Summer Expo

11:00am - 3:00pm Sunday

Parkway West High School

www.SummerExpoSTL.com