× Union police make arrest in stabbing case

UNION, Mo. – Union police arrested a 47-year-old woman Thursday morning for allegedly stabbing a man.

According to Captain Richard Neace, assistant chief of police for the Union Police Department, the stabbing took place just before 6:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Central Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man lying at the curb. The victim told police he’d been stabbed during an argument.

Investigators identified the suspect as Elizabeth Dawn Willis. She was located at a nearby convenience store around 6:40 a.m. and taken into custody.

Willis was brought to the Union Police Department and later taken to the Franklin County Jail to await formal charges.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Willis with second-degree assault. She’s being held on a $50,000 bond.