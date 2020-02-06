What debt collection agencies legally can and cannot do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to learn what collection agencies legally can and cannot do. By law, debt collectors can contact consumers by phone, letter, email or text message, as long as they identify themselves as debt collectors. They can contact consumers at work unless specifically told that the consumer is not allowed to receive calls there. They can also contact other people to get contact information but collection agencies are prohibited from calling between 9:00 pm and 8:00 am.

Report unfair dealings with debt collectors. You can file complaints against collection agencies at BBB.org or call 888-996-3887.