2020 Cardinals single-game tickets on sale Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals single-game tickets for the 2020 season go on sale Friday.

That's right, batter up and snag seats for Cardinals Opening Day, Thursday, April 2.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. St. Louis time at cardinals.com. Fans also can buy tickets at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street or over the phone at (314) 345-9000.

The 2020 schedule also features two four-game weekend series against the Cubs, July 23 and September 10.

The team will again offer dynamic pricing this season with tickets for many games at $10 or less.