Aldermen Reed to introduce bill to advance MLS stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed will introduce two bills to the board Friday to authorize the redevelopment plan for the MLS soccer stadium.

The proposed bills; bill 215 and 216 would include taking steps forward with getting the soccer stadium construction underway so it can be completed by March of 2022.

This win for the MLS Stadium comes after an abrupt halt for any state progression in the project. In December, Governor Mike Parson's administration shunned the ownership group and local officials when it decided to hold back on the $30 million in tax credits requested.

Since that decision, an ownership group rep has told our partners at the post, they've moved forward with stadium plans and are still in talks with the state to figure out the tax credit debacle.

Meanwhile, the Interstate 64 ramps where the stadium would be have been closed both in preps of the stadium construction and that of the NGA.