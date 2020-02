Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Coca Cola is releasing a new flavor to fall in love with just in time for Valentine's Day.

The beverage company brought together an iconic duo of cherry and vanilla to make one tasty soda.

Coca-Cola says the inspiration for its new flavor comes from the fans!

According to the Freestyle machine data provided by Coca-Cola, customers have been mixing these two flavors more than any others.

Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will hit store shelves Monday, February 10.