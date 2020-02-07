Is it time to make gambling more widespread in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political consultants will discuss the proposal to allow gambling on the Osage River near the Lake of the Ozarks. Is it time to allow gambling on other waterways, or is it time to abolish the current laws and allow gambling more widespread?
