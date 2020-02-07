Judge: Kesha made a false claim about producer Dr. Luke

Kesha performs live on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Kesha at iHeartRadio Theater on January 22, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge says pop singer Kesha made a false claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry when there’s no evidence that he did.

Thursday’s ruling from a New York City court sends a long-running clash between Kesha and her former mentor toward trial. Kesha’s lawyers say they plan to appeal the ruling, which also says she owes the prominent producer over $373,000 in interest on royalties.

Dr. Luke’s attorney says the decision brings him closer to getting justice in his defamation and breach-of-contract suit.

Kesha alleges Dr. Luke drugged and raped her in 2005. He denied it and sued her, saying she was smearing him to get out of her contract.

