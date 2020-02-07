× Police: Teenager fatally shot during Columbia home invasion

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Columbia police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot when he and another person broke into a home.

Police said Thursday that Joseph Valention Taylor was shot Wednesday by a homeowner. He died at the scene. KMIZ-TV police are searching for the second suspect, who ran away after Taylor was shot.

Former Cole County Prosecutor Bill Tackett said such shootings would be justified under Missouri law if someone reasonably believes it is necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves or others.