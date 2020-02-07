Realty Spotlight on STL: Homeowners Beware, are you sure you have an advocate working in your best interest?

REALTY SPOTLIGHT ON STL: Amanda Alejandro is the President & Owner of the Realty Shop STL with advice on how to be sure you are contracting or hiring an expert real estate advocate who will act in your best interest.

Before you pick up the phone and call about a house listed online, you need to do your research about who you are talking to.

Amanda outlines the rules and laws of real estate advocacy, who can share listing information, comp pricing and more.

To find out more, reach Amanda and her team at www.realtyshopstl.com or call 314-310-4110.