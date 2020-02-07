9 children injured in school bus crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Posted 4:59 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:21PM, February 7, 2020

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police and ambulances were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a crash involving a school bus.

The crash occurred on N. Grand Boulevard approaching Natural Bridge Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

A car was traveling south when it clipped the rear of the school bus, peeling part of the rear bumper.

According to Captain Garon Mosby, St. Louis Fire Department, 24 kids were on the bus at the time of the collision. Nine of them were taken to a hospital. The adult who was driving the car that struck the bus was also transported for medical assistance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.