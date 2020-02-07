× The US economy added 225,000 jobs in January

The US economy added 225,000 jobs in January, as the surprisingly strong pace of hiring continues. The unemployment rate edged slightly higher to 3.6%.

Job growth in the construction, health care, transportation and warehousing industries were particularly strong.

But manufacturing jobs declined once again, continuing a months-long trend. The sector was in a downturn in the last five months of 2019, but factory activity grew in January.

Economists had expected only 160,000 new jobs for January. In 2019, monthly job growth averaged 175,000.

America’s labor force grew by 574,000 people last month, sending the labor-force-participation rate up to 63.4%. That’s the highest rate of people participating in workforce 2013. The employment-population ratio stood at 61.2%.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.2% in January, and 3.1% over the past 12 months.