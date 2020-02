Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, AZ. - If you're looking for a new career, the sky is the limit.

United Airlines announced they are launching its own flight academy to recruit, develop, and train future pilots.

The airline purchased the Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix and turned it into the United Aviate Academy.

The airline expects about 300 students to graduate from the academy in the first year.

United hopes to hire more than 10,000 pilots by 2029.