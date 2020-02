× Ambulance struck by vehicle involved in gunfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Fire Department ambulance was struck by a pick-up truck in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. Police say the pick-up was trying to evade an SUV that was firing gunshots at the pick-up at Cass and 14th Street.

A fire department spokesperson told FOX 2/News 11 that one was injured or transported to the hospital.

Police say no arrest have been made in the incident.