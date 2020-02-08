Nation’s first African American chaplain to the U.S. Senate visits St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The long-time chaplain of the U.S. Senate was in St. Louis Saturday.

Dr. Barry Black is the first Seventh Day Adventist and first African American to hold the position.

Dr. Black paid a visit to the New Horizon Church in Cool Valley and says there are some benefits to being the Chaplin for U.S. Senators because he has a front-row seat to history.

Black is the 62nd Chaplin of the United States Senate.

This is black's 17th year in the senate. The Senate elected its first Chaplin in 1789.

The former, rear admiral served as Chief of Chaplin’s in the U.S. Navy before being elected to offer spiritual guidance to the nation’s senators. Before the impeachment trial each day Dr. Black offered a benediction. Dr. Black also says he meets with senators on Capitol Hill every week for a prayer breakfast.

The Chaplin says Republicans, Democrats, and Independents hold hands and pray together having the power of faith to deal with moral, spiritual and ethical issues that affects the lives of millions in the United States and abroad.

Chaplin Black prayed with President Barack Obama when he was a Senator during orientation for new senators and also met with Pope Francis when he visited the White House.