SIU Edwardsville gets record number of fall applications

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – An increase in the number of applicants to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has officials feeling hopeful about enrollment for the coming fall semester. Admissions officials at the school say freshman applications for fall of this year totaled 10,860, beating a previous record from 2015. The Alton Telegraph reports that the number of total applications is up 21% compared to last year. Admissions officials say they will now focus on keeping in touch with applying students as they decide where to attend college.