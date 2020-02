× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Logan Boatright – 2/8/20

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for February 8, 2020 is Logan Boatright of Priory High School.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Logan is on the Rebels hockey team and has scored 21 goals to go along with 19 assists in 24 games played. Priory's hockey team has a 19-3-2 record so far this season. Boatright scored a goal and added an assist in the Rebels latest win, a 3-0 shutout of Kirkwood.

Congrats to Logan Boatright, the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.