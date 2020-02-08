The Magic House’s newest exhibit: ‘Wonder Why?’

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Ever wonder why kids like to read the same book over and over? Why some children line up all of their toy cars in a row? Or why kids ask so many questions? The Magic House helps answer those questions, and many more, with the debut of its newest exhibit, Wonder Why?, an early childhood learning lab. This unique environment provides young children with the opportunity to engage in hands-on sensory experiences that support early learning skills while simultaneously encouraging parents to be more knowledgeable about their child`s development.

