BattleHawks’ fans pack watch party in excitement to root for St. Louis team

ST. LOUIS - The BattleHawks hit the gridiron in Dallas and kicked the season off with a bang.

They won their first XFL game representing Saint Louis. The final score was 15-9, and they were the only team to win on the road this weekend.

The city is excited to finally have a football team they can call their own again.

There is a lot of hope that this team will be here to stay.

Football fans showed up to Ballpark Village in BattleHawk’s jerseys with signs and a lot of spirit.

“Let’s go! I’m a season ticket holder ready to get after it,” said Cody Heisel.

Energetic is the word I have to use. It’s nice to see football back,” said Terry Pletka.

Watch parties popped up all over town with dozens of businesses and bars hosting, building up the buzz for the city’s new team.

It rejuvenates us and gives us hope for football finally,” said Alex Abramson.

The XFL is a fan first professional league with teams in eight major cities, but the BattleHawks are special as they are the first football team born and raised here in St. Louis.

“I feel like the community has really responded well, so it’s pretty exciting.”

People who showed up to watch the game said it was hurtful when the city lost the Rams back in 2016. The Cardinals relocating in 1987, too. That bitterness lingers.

It was very disappointing because we had a contract, we had a deal, and we had a strong fan base, and everybody loved watching football. Then they were gone,” said Carla Ryan.

Fans hope the third time is the charm.

“Finally, we have something to look forward to on Sundays now.

They also said this is the chance to have something to be proud of and bring back that family football fun.

“St. Louis is a great sports team in general and this is just another wonderful event and team that families can get behind and watch and learn.

I’m just hoping the league is successful, it sticks around, and we can have a long tradition starting here in 2020,” Abramson said.

The BattleHawks have their home opener on the 23rd of February, and fans said they are so pumped to have football back, they’ve purchased season tickets.