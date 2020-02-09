Board of Alderman slams Mayor for going over their heads on residency law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The head of the S.t Louis Board of Aldermen blasts Mayor Lyda Krewson for going over the head of the Board of Aldermen to try to overturn the city's residency law.

Mayor Krewson asked the legislature to overturn the residency rule after two attempts in the Board of Aldermen to send the question to voters to decide failed. The residency law requires people who work for the city government to live in the city.

This week a Missouri State Legislative Committee passed legislation to scrap the residency law for police to allow them to live outside of the city.

While Reed says going over the board's head was just not the way to go he did say he supports another effort by the board to send the matter to voters to decide. In the past, Reed voted against legislation to do just that.

But now that the Mayor is poised to get what she wants from the state, aldermen apparently are trying to think of a plan b to sidetrack a residency change by sending it to the polls and trying to defeat it there. But the state is on the verge of taking the issue out of their hands.

The legislation will next go to the full house for approval.