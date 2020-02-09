Custom cakes and cupcakes to meet all your party needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Still looking for a Valentine's Day present for your significant other? Sylvia's Sweets has you covered. They make all their treats from scratch with the finest ingredients. They offer home-style cakes and cupcakes as well as custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

Keep Sylvia's Sweets in mind for your office parties, girls night in/out, baby showers, bridal showers, graduation parties, and holiday parties. They are sure to meet your needs and not break your budget.

For more information, visit sylviassweets.yolasite.com. Make sure to follow them on Instagram @sylvias_sweets and Facebook Sylvia's Sweets Saint Louis.