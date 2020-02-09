ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political consultants will discuss the fallout from the State of the Union speech and the vote on impeachment. They will also discuss the race on the Democratic side after the debacle in Iowa.
Hancock & Kelley: Fallout from the State of the Union speech
-
Hancock & Kelley – Why withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate?
-
Hancock & Kelley – Parallels between the election in the UK and the US
-
Hancock and Kelley – The federal money tied to the Loop Trolley project
-
Hancock & Kelley: Why Wall Street believes that President Trump will be re-elected
-
How can we keep the positive momentum for St. Louis in 2020?
-
-
Is it time to make gambling more widespread in Missouri?
-
Hancock & Kelley: Is the daily political news cycle getting out of control?
-
Hancock & Kelley – The impeachment hearings taking place in our nation’s capital
-
Hancock & Kelley: Impeachment inquiry vote against President Trump
-
The move to the left by Democrats could be an election year gift for the Republicans
-
-
The unexpected St. Louis attitude that may be holding the area back
-
Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ exit sparks NBC investigation
-
Hancock & Kelley: What you need to know about the Trump impeachment hearings