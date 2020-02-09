Hancock & Kelley: Fallout from the State of the Union speech

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political consultants will discuss the fallout from the State of the Union speech and the vote on impeachment. They will also discuss the race on the Democratic side after the debacle in Iowa.

