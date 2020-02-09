Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in South County

Posted 7:36 pm, February 9, 2020, by and , Updated at 07:38PM, February 9, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles at Championship Boulevard and Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday Robert Kleist, 37 of Ridge Missouri was walking northbound on MO-231 in the lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. Moments later a second car traveling northbound struck Kleist after being unable to stop.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.  The Highway Patrol tells FOX 2/NEWS 11 that the drivers of both cars stayed at the scene after calling police about the accident.

An accident reconstruction team has been dispatched to the scene.

