Realty Spotlight on STL: When is the RIGHT time to buy or sell your home?

Posted 7:50 am, February 9, 2020, by

 

Do you keep hearing, “It’s a sellers market”? As spring approaches, you may be thinking spring is the best season to buy or sell your home. But is this true?
 
Amanda Alejandro, President & Owner of the Realty Shop STL shares expert tips on finding out when is your right time to buy or sell.  Amanda encourages buyers and sellers to evaluate and hire a real-estate advocate, someone who knows the saturation of homes in the price points you are considering.  Right now, St. Louis has only about a 2 month supply of inventory, meaning homes are selling very quickly.  But, you may want to sell your home in a price range where inventory is low.  Or, you may want to buy new construction or a bigger home.  Knowing the market and matching that with your motivations is what is now defined as the “right time”.  It’s not just defined by a specific season.  Learn more or to contact Amanda and her team at Realty Shop STL:
☎ 314-310-4110
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.