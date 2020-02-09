Realty Spotlight on STL: When is the RIGHT time to buy or sell your home?

Amanda Alejandro, President & Owner of t

shares expert tips on finding out when is your right time to buy or sell. Amanda

encourages buyers and sellers to evaluate and hire a real-estate advocate, someone who knows the saturation of homes in the price points you are considering. Right now, St. Louis has only about a 2 month supply of inventory, meaning homes are selling very quickly. But, you may want to sell your home in a price range where inventory is low. Or, you may want to buy new construction or a bigger home. Knowing the market and matching that with your motivations is what is now defined as the “right time”. It’s not just defined by a specific season. Learn more or to contact Amanda and her team at Realty Shop STL: