Share healthy Valentine’s Day treats with your loved ones

ST. LOUIS - Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate the ones yu love and let them know how much you care. What better way to celebrate than showering your friends and family with healthy treats. Heather Creech with Profile by Sandford joins us in the studio to share her recipe for Pretzel Peanut Ice Cream bars.

4 Profile Pretzel Peanut Bars, chopped into pieces

2 packages Profile Chocolate Brownie Shake

2 Tbsp P3 - Profile Powdered Peanut Butter

2 Tbsp crushed Profile Peanut Butter Brownie Bar or chopped walnuts (optional)

2 Tbsp butter

1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

3/4 cups fat-free whipped topping

Directions:

In a small food processor or blender, crush the Pretzel Peanut Bars until crumbly.

Add the butter and blend until well-mixed. Press mixture into an 8 x 8-inch baking pan and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the Chocolate Brownie Shake packets, unsweetened almond milk and P3.

Blend until smooth with a whisk.

Spread mixture onto the Pretzel Peanut crust.

Top with fat-free whipped topping and sprinkle with nuts or the crushed bar.

Freeze for 30 minutes, then cut into squares and serve.

Profile Exchange: 1 Profile meal replacement/bar, 1 fat, 3 flex foods

For more information, visit profileplan.com.