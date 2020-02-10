Army honors soldier who stopped to help man severely injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A Fort Leonard Wood soldier saved the life of man while visiting his girlfriend in St. Louis. The U.S. Army has recognized him for his heroic deed.

Captain David Hoy said Specialist David Sanchez practices Army values 24 hours a day.

“I thought holy smokes that’s pretty impressive,” said Captain David Hoy.

It was late in September when Sanchez was driving on the ramp from I-270 to Interstate 44. A big rig lost control and a car with a couple inside slammed into the truck. The passenger was okay but the driver was in bad shape suffering a deep wound in his hand.

“I saw a pool of blood on the seat already and it was trying to drip on the floorboard,” said Specialist David Sanchez.

He grabbed a tourniquet from his army bag and later learned from hospital staff how important that was.

“They just told us good job whoever put the tourniquet on because if we hadn’t two to three more minutes they would have bled out and died and died yeah,” said Sanchez.

“We could have seen him drive on but the Army values are really emphasized helping out, lending a helping hand is something that comes naturally to a lot of these service members,” said Hoy.

Monday Sanchez was awarded the Army Accommodation Medal. But, that high adrenaline night in September was not over yet. Sanchez had a phone call to make to his girlfriend’s father to ask for Camille’s hand in marriage.

“I don’t know what I was more nervous about, asking him for permission or the accident. Madden: What’d he say? Sanchez: He said yes he said yes.”

There could be a wedding as soon as this year. As for the driver who was injured, Sanchez said he was told the man would recover with the use of his hand.