Best Seats – JANET JACKSON at Enterprise Center

International icon Janet Jackson returns to the stage on her “Black Diamond Tour” featuring brand new music and a special performance of Rhythm Nation! She’s coming to Enterprise Center on Friday, July 31!

The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Friday, plus one grand prize winner will receive a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

Tickets go on sale , Thursday, 2/13 at Noon, but get access to the FOX 2 pre-sale happening Wednesday, 2/12 from 10am – 10pm. Use password: FOX2NOW

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY® Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is also a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist, in addition to being one of the biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 185 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, February 14th at 1pm CST.

