Florida man accused of attacking a police officer was arrested after a standoff

A Florida man is in custody after attacking a police officer and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase, according to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Dillon Calisi, 26, was charged by Ormond Beach Police with battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident. He also faces charges with the Volusia County Sheriff’s office related to fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, the sheriff’s office said.

It is not clear if Calisi has legal representation at this time.

The sheriff’s office said Calisi attacked an Ormond Beach officer at a gas station early Sunday morning, kicking the officer in the head and attempting to take the officer’s weapons, the release said. Calisi then fled in a vehicle.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Daytona Beach Police department joined Ormond police in their pursuit of Calisi, who lost control of the car and crashed just after 2 a.m.

Calisi, who authorities say was armed with a handgun, refused to exit the vehicle as he made a series of threats over the phone to shoot them and himself, the release said. The suspect also said that he had explosives and was going to shoot an infant who was in the car, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

It was later determined there was no child in the vehicle, the news release stated.

A 12-minute video released by the sheriff’s office showed members of the SWAT team approaching the suspect’s car in a BearCat tactical vehicle. It also shows tear gas and a sting-ball being deployed into the car.

SWAT deputies removed Calisi from the vehicle and took him into custody before turning him over to Ormond Beach police. He was then transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation.

CNN has reached out to the medical center.

Calisi was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from a December incident in which he was found carrying 9mm ammunition and told a Daytona Beach police officer he could find his information on the dark web and kill him and his family.