Janet Jackson coming to St. Louis this summer during her ‘Black Diamond Tour’

Posted 9:08 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:09AM, February 10, 2020

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Presentation -- 2018 BBMA's at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada -- Pictured: Janet Jackson -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Multi-platinum singer, songwriter Janet Jackson returns to the stage on her “Black Diamond Tour” featuring brand new music and a special performance of Rhythm Nation.  She’s coming to Enterprise Center on Friday, July 31.  Having sold over 100 million records, Janet Jackson is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time.  She holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles charge by a female artist with 18.  Jackson was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Friday, plus one grand prize winner will receive a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 2/13 at Noon, but get access to the FOX 2 pre-sale happening Wednesday, 2/12 from 10am – 10pm.  Use password: FOX2NOW

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.