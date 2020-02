× Police investigating double homicide in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating after two people were shot to death Monday morning in St. Francois County.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:00 a.m. in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive near Bonne Terre.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin confirmed he is on the way to the scene.