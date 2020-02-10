Residents upset over ban of riding horses in parks, working to get measure on November ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Jefferson County citizens have decided to try to get voters to overturn the County Council's new law banning people from riding horses in county parks.

Councilman Brian Haskins introduced the legislation for that ban which was narrowly approved on a 4 to 3 vote.

The You Paid For It Team has been covering the story of Jefferson County citizens angry over the council's decision.

Residents have been riding their horses in parks like Pleasant Valley for 30 years.

Citizens met tonight at the council meeting in Hillsboro to announce their intention to get a measure on the November ballot to try and convince voters to overturn the ban.

They say as taxpayers they should have a right to determine how the parks are used.

You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis tried to question Councilman Haskins tonight.

But he stayed in a back room until it was time for the meeting to start.

Elliott still tried to question him before the meeting was gaveled to order, with no luck.

Residents need to gather about 4,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

38.231030 -90.525782