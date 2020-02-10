Sam Hunt at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Instagram

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 27th with special guests; Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest and Brandi Cyrus ​will be the DJ on the entire tour.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week! Tickets are on sale February 14th at 9am, but we are offering a presale for our FOX 2 viewers!

Click HERE Thursday, February 13th from 10a-10p  to grab your tickets in advance and use the password: FOX2NOW

Sam Hunt recently introduced fans to his new song,“Kinfolks”- already Top 5 at country radio. Leaning on the sentiment of “you can’t make old friends,” Hunt exemplifies the importance of bringing a new relationship into the mix and comfortability of home. “Kinfolks” follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo. Hunt is currently in the studio finishing up a new project expected in the new year.

Hurry!  Entries are due by Friday, February 14th at 1pm CST.

