Song of the Day – Sam Hunt Tickets Every Day This Week!

Posted 7:00 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:01AM, February 10, 2020

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 27th with special guests; Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest and Brandi Cyrus ​will be the DJ on the entire tour!

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week! Tickets are on sale February 14th at 9am.  FOX 2 has a pre-sale happening Thursday, February 13th from 10a – 10p.  Click HERE and use the password: FOX2NOW

Sam Hunt recently introduced fans to his new song,“Kinfolks”- already Top 5 at country radio. Leaning on the sentiment of “you can’t make old friends,” Hunt exemplifies the importance of bringing a new relationship into the mix and comfortability of home. “Kinfolks” follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo. Hunt is currently in the studio finishing up a new project expected in the new year.

