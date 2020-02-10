Wet wintry mix expected in St. Louis Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Overcast skies for Monday means temperatures will struggle to make it to the upper 30s. We might get some sun late in the day. Tonight will bring cloudy skies and maybe a spot rain or snow shower. Overnight temperatures will dip to around 32 degrees.

Tuesday is looking pretty nice, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. The next system moves in on Wednesday. It looks more like cold rain, with perhaps some wet snow mixing in, especially north of St. Louis.

Following this system, a potent, but a short-lived shot of very cold air will take over for Thursday before a nice warm-up unfolds for the weekend.