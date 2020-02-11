6-year-old SC girl disappears from yard after getting off school bus

CAYCE, South Carolina (WJW) — Authorities are trying to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing in South Carolina.

Faye Marie Swetlik got off the school bus Monday afternoon, but her parents said she disappeared from her yard shortly after that.

They called police, and more than 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers began searching for her.

“We’re hoping for the best. We wanna get Faye back home. So we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” said Sgt. Evan Antley. “We’re asking everybody questions; we’re not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt.